Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 107.12 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.43. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.54 million, a PE ratio of -445.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust alerts:

About Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.