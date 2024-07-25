Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 18,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 111,940 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 128.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 157,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

