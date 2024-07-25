Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 18,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 21,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.
Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
