Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 93.5% in July

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,489,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

