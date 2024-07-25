Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
PFIE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,391. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
