PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get PROG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 891,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,123. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2,015.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 8.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 954.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $5,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.