PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PHM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,552. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
