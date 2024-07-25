Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

