Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issued By Zacks Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

