Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Lowered by Analyst

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calix in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

