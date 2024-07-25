Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Decreased by William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

