Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.52. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,384.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,419.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,313.29. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

