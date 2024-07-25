QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

QuantumScape Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:QS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,779,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,153. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,158,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

