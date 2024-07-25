Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance
Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. Quest Critical Metals has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.
Quest Critical Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Critical Metals
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.