Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 531.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198. Quest Critical Metals has a 1-year low of 0.08 and a 1-year high of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.21.

Quest Critical Metals Company Profile

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Sudbury mining division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

