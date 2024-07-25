QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,239,500.32 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,562,558 shares in the company, valued at $360,394,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $89.11.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

