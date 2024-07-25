Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of RADLY stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Thursday. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Raia Drogasil has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.0059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.