Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $196.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.42.

RL stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 392,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 35.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

