Raymond James Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $145.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PHM traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.05. 1,203,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.