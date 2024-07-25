Raymond James Comments on Conifex Timber Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 8.7 %

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.