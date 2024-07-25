Raymond James Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $45.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of GFL stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

