RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

