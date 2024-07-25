RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. RBB Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.