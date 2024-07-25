RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. RBB Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 7,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

