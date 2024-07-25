Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

Citigroup (NYSE: C) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/15/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $65.22. 6,987,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
