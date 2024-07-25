RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 804.3% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.11. 106,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Read More

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.