Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 613,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,976. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

