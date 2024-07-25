Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Regen BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RGBP opened at 0.38 on Thursday. Regen BioPharma has a twelve month low of 0.26 and a twelve month high of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.32.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
