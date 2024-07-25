Reliance (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance stock opened at $294.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

