Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

