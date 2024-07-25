Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
