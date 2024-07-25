Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $29.54

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $31.86. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 242,256 shares trading hands.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148,656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

