Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Republic Services stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. 1,046,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

