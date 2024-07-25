ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $202.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.20.

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

