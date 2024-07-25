Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
