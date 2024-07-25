Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

