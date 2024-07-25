Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.33. 8,152,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 44,023,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

