Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $470.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.74.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $25.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,503. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

