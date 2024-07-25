Rogers Communications to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.