Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Shares of ROP traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.40. 534,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.33. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.33.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

