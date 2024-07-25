Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $12.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.63. The stock had a trading volume of 384,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

