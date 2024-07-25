Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.