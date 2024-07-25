Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 70,240.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
