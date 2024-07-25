Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.56

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 130807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $12,174,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

