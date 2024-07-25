Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 243,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 373,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 687.27% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

