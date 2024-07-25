Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.28

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 1713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $16,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

