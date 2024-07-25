SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $34,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after buying an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $53,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 446,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,198. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.79. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

