Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of STX stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 1,637,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,300. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

