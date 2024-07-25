Seele-N (SEELE) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,862.92 or 1.00201148 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007148 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011431 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041204 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

