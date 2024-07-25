Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after buying an additional 507,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,338,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,221,000 after buying an additional 54,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

SRE traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,617. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.