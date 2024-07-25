Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,671. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

