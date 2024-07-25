Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $5.93

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $5.78. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 91,988 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $918.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 196.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 732.3% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

