Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $139.19 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

