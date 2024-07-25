Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.